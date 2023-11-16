NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 540,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,171,197 shares.The stock last traded at $111.80 and had previously closed at $115.08.

The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NetEase by 90.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

