Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %
Netflix stock opened at $461.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.