Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix stock opened at $461.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

