New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.70. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 109,266 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFGC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.42.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

