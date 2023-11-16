Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 1,480,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

