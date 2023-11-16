Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 13,873 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

