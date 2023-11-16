Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.48. 4,064,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,880,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

