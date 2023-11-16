Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,535 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Generac stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.92. 207,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

