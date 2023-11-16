Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $469.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.50 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

