Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 11,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,840. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

