Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 284,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,640. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

