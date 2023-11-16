Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $561,000 Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 180,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of -509.25. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

