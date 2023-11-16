Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $224.13. The company had a trading volume of 162,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,041. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

