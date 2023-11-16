Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.19% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 27.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $15,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,681. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $646.38 million, a P/E ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

