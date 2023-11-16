Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 275,000 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.29% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of SPRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 181,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,731. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,767.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,556,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,927,025.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,767.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.