Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,777 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.24. 53,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,436. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

