Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 3,694 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock remained flat at $85.22 on Thursday. 94,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,359. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

