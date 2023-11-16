Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 438,165 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438,165 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 172,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.52. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

