NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

