Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) Insider Acquires A$45,600.00 in Stock

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,600.00 ($29,044.59).
Nimy Resources Stock Performance
About Nimy Resources
Nimy Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in discovering and developing an economic nickel-sulfide project in Australia. The company explores for nickel, lithium, rare earths, gold, other precious metals, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the MONS nickel project comprising various tenements that covers an area of approximately 2,564 square kilometers located within the Archean Murchison Domain of the Youanmi Terrane of the Yilgarn Craton.
