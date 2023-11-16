NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. NIO has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.