Norman M. Steinberg Buys 1,298 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98.

ATCO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.57. 18,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.86.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

