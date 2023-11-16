Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Novartis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 97.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 836,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,474. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

