Nwam LLC Acquires 3,860 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $655.22. 112,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,808. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $659.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $575.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,390 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

