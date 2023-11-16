Nwam LLC Acquires 4,642 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 318,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,322. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

