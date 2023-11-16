Nwam LLC Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.85. 39,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.00 and its 200-day moving average is $424.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

