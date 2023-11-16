Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,812 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

