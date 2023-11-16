Nwam LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,088,127. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.