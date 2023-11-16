Nwam LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,739. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

