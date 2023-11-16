Nwam LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 168,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,460. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $72.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

