Nwam LLC Purchases 14,478 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 373,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

