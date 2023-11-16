Nwam LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.82. 383,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.69 and its 200-day moving average is $399.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

