Nwam LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.57. The company had a trading volume of 169,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,859. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day moving average is $305.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

