Nwam LLC Sells 178,742 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,742 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,341,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,546. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

