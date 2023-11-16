ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

