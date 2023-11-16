Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,205,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 499,567 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.78.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLK. Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,592,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,639 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

