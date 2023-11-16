ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 258,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

