Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

