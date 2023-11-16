Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 1,033.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 218,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 45.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Trading Down 0.3 %

ORAN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

