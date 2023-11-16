Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

