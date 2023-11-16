Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,574 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

