Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,990,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,983 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

