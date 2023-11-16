Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,099,925 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 5.7 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $14.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,474,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

