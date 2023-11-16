Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.
Palomar Stock Performance
PLMR opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.
