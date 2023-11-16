Pamela Shelley-Kessler Sells 15,500 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

