Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Major Shareholder Sells $51,740.54 in Stock

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $295.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.