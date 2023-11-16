Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,396,310,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $199.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $215.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

