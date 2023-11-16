Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

