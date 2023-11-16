Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

