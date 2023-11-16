Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

