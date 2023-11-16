Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.